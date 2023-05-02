ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | The Song of Scorpions Review: Ethereal Music and Cinematography

The film centers a legend of ‘scorpion singers’ – tribal women whose voices can counter the deadliest of poisons.

Pratikshya Mishra
Anup Singh’s The Song of Scorpions might be Irrfan’s last release in India but it would be unfair to label it a purely Irrfan film because a lot of the film’s spirit comes from Iranian actor Golshifteh Farahani. The film centers a legend of ‘scorpion singers’ – tribal women whose voices can counter even the deadliest of poisons; here, a scorpion’s. 

Tune in for the full review!

