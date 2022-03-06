ADVERTISEMENT

Urdunama: 'Aurat' and Some Poetry Celebrating Womanhood

This Women's Day, we look at some of the ashaar from Urdu poetry that celebrate womanhood.

'Aurat', meaning woman, has not only inspired poets but has also made poets out of men. Often referred to as 'mehboob' or a lover, the woman in a poet's life is either the reason for his miseries or his joys.

But that's not the only way poets have written about women.

In this episode, we explore how poets like Iftikhar Arif, Munawwar Rana, and Asrar-ul-Haq Majaz have written shayri celebrating womanhood.

Some Gems From Feminist Urdu Poetry This Women’s Day

