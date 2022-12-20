ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Hari Dev Doshi: 3-Time Rajashtan CM Who Could Never Finish His Term

How despite being disliked by Indira Gandhi, Hari Dev Doshi established himself on the throne of Rajasthan.

Upendra Kumar
The Chief Minister of Rajasthan who lost one hand, but his hold on politics was so strong that he contested elections 10 times and won every time. Became the Chief Minister of Rajasthan three times, but call it bad luck or something else, he could never complete the term of 5 years. Once, he was stopped at the last moment from taking oath as Chief Minister.

In this podcast, I will tell you about Hari Dev Doshi and how despite being disliked by Indira Gandhi, he established himself on the throne of Rajasthan, leaving behind big tyrants.

