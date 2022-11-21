ADVERTISEMENT
Podcast: Why Did APJ Abdul Kalam Want to Resign as President of India?| Siyasat
What was the story of his nomination, how did the scientist fare as a politician? Tune in to listen to these stories
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, former President of India once considered resigning from the post. But the then Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh convinced him otherwise.
What was the story of his nomination for the President post, how did the scientist fare as a politician, how did PK Nair conclude that being a scientist, Kalam could also be diplomatic?
Tune in to listen to all these stories and more on this episode of Siyasat
