ADVERTISEMENT
Siyasat - Quint Hindi's New Podcast Series on Indian Politicians
Quint Hindi's new show- Siyasat, is all about some of Indian politics' most fascinating stories.
India is a land of politics. From tea stalls to the grand chambers of the Parliament, Indians thrive on political discussions. On Quint Hindi's new show- Siyasat, I will take you on a journey with some of Indian politics' most fascinating stories. But, these aren't mere stories, they shape and influence our everyday lives.
I am Upendra Kumar, and every Monday, I will come with a political figure, their story and impacted politics. Tune in!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×