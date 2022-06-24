ADVERTISEMENT
Singer Shyraa Roy Shares Her Journey of Becoming Miss Trans Pakistan
In the new episode of Itni Starry Baatein, we meet Shyraa Roy, the first Miss Trans Pakistan.
Pakistan challenged stereotypes when it crowned its very first Miss Trans Pakistan, Shyraa Roy, in 2020. A singer, producer and beauty queen, Roy will also be representing her country at international beauty pageants.
But how did she get here? From her childhood, to facing transphobia in her journey to success, Shyraa tells us all in this episode of Itni Starry Baatein.
Tune in!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Padmashree Pande
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×