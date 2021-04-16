Should You Be Concerned About Blood Clots from Covishield?

The Astra Zeneca vaccine, known as Covishield, has been deployed against Covid-19 in at least 115 countries for several months now.

However, the vaccine has now come under the scanner after several European countries and Australia reported rare blood-clotting disorders associated with its administration. This has resulted in several countries, like Denmark, temporarily suspending its use.

And the Astra Zeneca vaccine is not alone in reporting such types of rare blood clots. The single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which works in a way similar to Astra Zeneca as a viral vector vaccine, has also been put on hold by the Centre for Disease Control and FDA in the US after six cases of rare blood clot-related disorders were reported.