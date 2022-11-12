ADVERTISEMENT
Podcast | Don't Let Bitterness of Reality Take Away Life's 'Shireen-ness'
Mithaas se parhez hai? khane wala hai na? bolne aur sunne wala to nahi? Isi baat pe ek Urdunama ho jaaye?
The Urdu language has a very sweet word for 'sweet', Shireen. Tune into this week's Urdunama with Fabeha, and add some sweetness to your life.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Shireen-o-dil-nawaaz koi khwaab hi sahi"Ghulam Hussain Raza
Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu? Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you. You can listen to more episodes of Urdunama and other podcasts here, or on your preferred podcast app.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×