ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Podcast | Apologies for the Break, Urdunama is Back Without any 'Shak'

Listen till the end as Fabeha reads poetry by Zubair Ali Tabish, Gulzar, and Javed Akhtar.

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Your beloved show has been away for a few weeks because of a new addition to the Urdunama family. This week marks the debut of Fabeha's son Musa on the show, as she joins back to talk about the fundamental concept of 'shak', or doubt.

The episode starts with "I think, therefore I am", a quote by French philosopher René Descartes, and the fact that we can doubt and question things around us makes us human.

Listen till the end as Fabeha reads poetry by Zubair Ali Tabish, Gulzar, and Javed Akhtar. 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Gulzar   Javed Akhtar   poetry 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×