Podcast | Selfiee Review: Fun for the Audience, Not So Much for a Critic

With this film, Kumar is reclaiming his comedy-action roots with brilliant comedic timing on the screen. Tune in!

Pratikshya Mishra
Published
Podcast
1 min read

Raj Mehta’s Selfiee is a remake of the Malayalam release Driving Licence, which pits two unlikely adversaries against each other. Starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles, it's a commentary on celebrities' relationships with their fans. 

With this film, Kumar is reclaiming his comedy-action roots with his brilliant comedic timing on the screen. Tune in to listen to the full review!

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

Akshay Kumar   Emraan Hashmi   Podcast 

