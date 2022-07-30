ADVERTISEMENT

Secrets of Kahkashaan, And Lessons In Humility And Courage

In this podcast, host Fabeha Syed talks about stars, constellations, the vastness of the universe and more.

Fabeha Syed
Podcast
From detecting evidence of clouds on a planet for the first time to being able to see Jupiter with its moon in a 'new light', the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope is hailed as the most powerful space science telescope ever built.

This will enable the scientists to study even the distant galaxies with the help of not only the images but also the detailed data. The telescope is engineered for ground breaking discoveries, thereby changing the future of astronomy.

To celebrate this historic moment, we take a look at 'kahkashaan', meaning the universe, and how it continues to inspire poets. Tune in.

