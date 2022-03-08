What is the Russia-Ukraine ICJ Case And Is Prez Putin Likely to Stand Trial?

In response to Russia’s growing incursion and attacks, Ukraine has now taken the legal route and brought the issue front and centre of the United Nations' highest court – the International Court of Justice (ICJ) – on 7 March, urging the judges to issue an injunction demanding Putin to end the invasion.

At the ICJ, the Ukrainian delegation accused Moscow of putting “millions in danger” and for defiling the Genocide Convention by falsely claiming that Ukraine was committing genocide against Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine as one of the pretexts for its invasion.

However, not surprisingly, Russia did not show up for the hearing on Monday, effectively boycotting it.

Apart from this, 39 countries have also referred the ongoing crisis in Ukraine to the International Criminal Court (ICC), a separate entity that has the power to investigate genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. This court has now opened an investigation.