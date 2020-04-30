“He’s gone… I’m destroyed,” veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter, as he broke the news of the passing away of his friend and fellow actor Rishi Kapoor.Even as our grief is still raw from the sudden demise of another talented actor, Irrfan Khan, from just the day before, April has been the harbinger of yet another bad news from Bollywood.After two years of battling leukaemia, Kapoor passed away peacefully at the age of 67, in Mumbai's Reliance Hospital, entertaining the medical staff and being jovial till he breathed his last.Why Does the Loss of Irrfan Khan & Rishi Kapoor Feel So Personal?From Bollywood's original ‘chocolate boy' to Twitter's ‘angry man’, Rishi Kapoor wasn't a one-track mind. As he dabbled in different roles, he freely spoke his mind on films, politics and daily affairs.In this podcast, we trace this Bollywood veteran's journey from being born into the legendary Kapoor clan of Bollywood, to being an on-screen heartthrob, who gave hits like Bobby and Chandni in his youth, Mulk and Kapoor and Sons in the second inning of his acting career, to his loquacious Twitter personality. Tune in!10 Films & 10 Facts About Rishi Kapoor You Probably Don’t Know We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)