Review: Michelle Obama Kindles Hope & Inspiration in Debut Podcast

Lawyer, first lady, style icon, author and now a podcaster – is there anything Michelle Obama can’t do?

The former US First Lady debuted her latest project, The Michelle Obama Podcast, on Spotify, where she takes us through the whole arc of her life right from the very beginning – the south of Chicago, and the many relationships that made her what she is today.

Her guest in the first episode is none other than former US President Barack Obama. And, over the next few episodes, we’ll hear from her friends, colleagues and family, including her mother and brother.