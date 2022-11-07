ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast: Do I Like Soul Kadhi?

The short film is now streaming on Netflix's YouTube channel.

Prateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read

Sameera Sabnis' Soul Kadhi is a part of the Take Ten initiative by Netflix and Film Companion. The film captures the immense potential that independent filmmakers in India have. It is a slice-of-life, heartwarming tale centred around the Goan drink- Sol kadhi. The short film is now streaming on Netflix's YouTube channel.

Tune in to listen to the full review!

Podcast | MTV Hustle 2.0: Top 5 Songs From This Season

Still from Soul Kadhi

Photo Credit: YouTube

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

Podcast: Do I Like Love Today?

