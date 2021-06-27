RD Burman & Gulzar: Maestros and Their Masterpieces

RD Burman aka Pancham and Gulzar’s collaboration gave us – the fans of poetry and music – gems that have become a part of our own lives’ soundtracks.

This legendary partnership began while working on Gulzar’s film Parichay in 1972.

In this episode, we hum a few of the duo’s masterpieces. And also read Gulzar’s nazm ‘Yaad hai Pancham’, which he wrote after RD Burman passed away. Here are the excerpts from the beautiful poem: