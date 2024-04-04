The Quint's Podcasts win three awards at the India Audio Summit and Awards 2024.

We are delighted to announce that The Quint's Podcast team won three awards at the India Audio Summit and Awards held on Thursday, 4 April.
The Indian Television Dot Com Group organised the event in Mumbai, celebrating and rewarding excellence in the field of audio.
The Quint's podcasts have been rewarded in the following categories:
1. Best Show - Arts & Entertainment
'Do I Like It' was awarded 'Best Show' in the Arts & Entertainment category.
'Do I Like It' is a film and music review podcast. Each episode features discussions on the latest releases, as Prateek Lidhoo shares his perspective on the themes and motifs employed by the creators.
2. Best Show Host - Arts & Entertainment
Prateek Lidhoo was awarded 'Best Show Host' in the Arts & Entertainment category for the podcast 'Do I Like It'.
You can listen to 'Do I Like It' here.
3. Best Show - Society & Culture
'Urdunama' was awarded 'Best Show' in the Society & Culture category.
Urdunama is a weekly podcast exploring Urdu poetry. In each episode, host Fabeha Syed delves into commonly used words in films and songs, unraveling their meanings and examining how poets interpret these concepts.
In addition to these awards, Fabeha Syed was nominated for 'Best Show Host' in the Society & Culture category for the podcast 'Urdunama'.
