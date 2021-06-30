'Purana Ghar' – Of Lost Childhood & the Longing for Home
Tune in to the second episode of 'Qisse Kahaniyaan by Alif', 'Purana Ghar'.
'Home', people say, is simply where you belong. A belonging that blooms from familiarity. But for those who have been uprooted all their lives, home is a capricious space. It is constantly on the move, bundled with first toys, family photos, and the playfulness of childhood, until one day we long for the memories that we have lost and the stories that we've left behind.
In this week's story, will the protagonist be able to piece together his journey of constant displacement? Will he be able to find his way home?
Tune in to 'Purana Ghar', the second episode of The Quint's new podcast series 'Qisse Kahaniyaan by Alif'.
Walking Down the Memory Lane
There is a special place in our memory for our first love. We cherish that sweetness of festivals when we were growing up. A song from the 90s invokes many a colourful memories. The smell of the first monsoon rain evokes the imagery of paper boats that we rowed in little streams. We keep some memories hidden in our chest forever. Qisse Kahaniyaan is my attempt to bring you some such memories wrapped in words, dressed in sound, and juiced with nostalgia and memories.
