Librarian Part 2: When the Lines of Partition Cut Across Books

A librarian in Amritsar gets a notice that his library will also be partitioned between India and Pakistan.

Athar Rather
As the subcontinent is set to be divided in two separate nations – Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan, Amarjeet, a librarian in the small town of Amritsar, gets a notice that his library will also be partitioned much like every other thing.

The task of separating the books becomes an emotionally taxing situation for him personally, for he must choose which book will go to which country.

How is Amarjeet going to decide about the fate of books? What is going to happen to the library?

Tune in to find out in this episode.

Also Read

Librarian Part 1: Of Books, Freedom, and Partition

