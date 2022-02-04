Librarian Part 1: Of Books, Freedom, and Partition
As the subcontinent faces a partition, in a small town of Amritsar, a library will be partitioned as well.
It is the year 1947. The prolonged colonial occupation has finally ended but the subcontinent will be divided in two separate nations – Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan.
In a small town of Amritsar, a library will be partitioned as well. Amarjeet, the librarian is caught between the whirlwind of emotions when he finds out that the library's books will also be divided between the two nations. And that he has to decide the fate of the books.
How will the story unfold? Tune in to find out in this episode.
About The Podcast
Stories are at the core of our living – we all love to hear stories but we also take refuge in the world of stories through the characters that we hear about, read and watch.
We laugh when they laugh, feel their pain when they are sad and their first love... well, that reminds us of our own.
My name is Alif and I am a storyteller, and Qisse Kahaniyaan is my attempt to bring you some such memories wrapped in words, dressed in sound, and juiced with nostalgia and memories.
