Candyman: Temptations and Curiosity of a School Boy

Pappu, a nine-year-old boy, is intrigued by a man who he sees distributing candies to children outside his school.

Even though he resists the temptations, his curiosity grows. While he is sceptical of approaching a stranger, he also wonders why this man is giving away free candies to all his friends?

Will he make a move for it, or will he remember the 'stranger danger' rule?

Story by: Rohan Puri