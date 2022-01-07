'Baarishein Part 1' — When Chasing Dreams Comes at a Cost

Qisse Kahaniyaan by Alif is back with a new season, new characters, and new stories on love and nostalgia.

In the first episode of Qisse Kahaniyaan 2, Alif narrates the story of Sahil, an ambitious man who has accomplished much, but is unable to fill the void of personal loss.

We all have dreams that we want to turn into reality, but sometimes chasing dreams can come at a cost. For Sahil, it cost everything...even his own existence.

He came to Mumbai seven years ago from Raebareli to chase his dreams. Leaving everything and everyone behind, Sahil finally got everything that he dreamt. Everything except peace.

Sahil, by now a successful corporate professional, finds himself at crossroads one rainy evening after receiving a frantic phone call.

The shadow of his past lurks large in his present. Sahil is trying to run away from a question that keeps coming back to him. Will he be able to face it and find the answer before it's too late?