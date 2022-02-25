Aayinaa Part 1: Reflections of the Time Bygone
Tune in to Episode 8 of Qisse Kahaniyaan Season 2.
An old mirror lies in a dusty corner of an antique shop in New Delhi's Janpath Market.
Over the years, it has passed through many hands and although the mirror has lost its sheen now, it has seen a lot of history.
In this episode, the mirror tells us the story of its maker Azhar Ali – a skilled but poor carpenter who used to reside in the city of Shahjahanabad.
About the Podcast
Stories are at the core of our living – we all love to hear stories but we also take refuge in the world of stories through the characters that we hear about, read, and watch.
We laugh when they laugh, feel their pain when they are sad and their first love... well, that reminds us of our own.
My name is Alif and I am a storyteller, and Qisse Kahaniyaan is my attempt to bring you some such memories wrapped in words, dressed in sound, and juiced with nostalgia and memories.
