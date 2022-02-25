ADVERTISEMENT

Aayinaa Part 1: Reflections of the Time Bygone

Tune in to Episode 8 of Qisse Kahaniyaan Season 2.

Athar Rather
Published
Podcast
1 min read

An old mirror lies in a dusty corner of an antique shop in New Delhi's Janpath Market.

Over the years, it has passed through many hands and although the mirror has lost its sheen now, it has seen a lot of history.

In this episode, the mirror tells us the story of its maker Azhar Ali – a skilled but poor carpenter who used to reside in the city of Shahjahanabad.

Tune in!

Also Read

Candyman: Temptations and Curiosity of a School Boy

Candyman: Temptations and Curiosity of a School Boy
ADVERTISEMENT

About the Podcast

Stories are at the core of our living – we all love to hear stories but we also take refuge in the world of stories through the characters that we hear about, read, and watch.

We laugh when they laugh, feel their pain when they are sad and their first love... well, that reminds us of our own.

My name is Alif and I am a storyteller, and Qisse Kahaniyaan is my attempt to bring you some such memories wrapped in words, dressed in sound, and juiced with nostalgia and memories.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×