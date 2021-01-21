What Policy Changes Are Expected Under US President Joe Biden?

After one of the most hostile transfers of power ever witnessed in the US, Joseph Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the country.

The pandemic meant that the usual crowd of citizens at the inauguration was rather restricted this year. The swearing in ceremony of Biden and Kamala Harris took place before a thinly-populated masked gathering of Senators, Congressmen and former Presidents.

But the stunning visuals of the field of flags at the National Mall to represent American citizens, the heartfelt performances by JLo, Lady Gaga, Amanda Gorman and Katy Perry more than made up for this modest ceremony that took place just two weeks after US Capitol's disconcerting siege by pro-Trump insurrectionists.

And all eyes were on Biden as he took oath, with the message of Democracy's victory. Evoking Abraham Lincoln's words – “My whole soul is in this”– he vowed to bring all America together.