Podcast | Power of Imagination in Embracing the 'Haqeeqat' of Life

Haqeeqat means reality or truth. It is also referred to as something's or someone's state or current condition.

Fabeha Syed
Podcast
Haqeeqat means reality or truth. It is also referred to as something's or someone's state or current condition. However, the theme of reality can be explored through the poems that lay emphasis on making peace with the displeasure that comes with knowing the haqeeqat of a beloved's heart, their eyes, or even from the poet's life itself.  


Tune in as Fabeha Syed reads Ghalib as well as other poets like Muneer Niyazi, Mohsin Naqvi, and Javed Akhtar.

Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu? Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you. You can listen to more episodes of Urdunama and other podcasts here, or on your preferred podcast app.

Topics:  Javed Akhtar   Podcast   Urdu poetry 

