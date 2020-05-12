Poor Workers Can’t Afford Tickets Even as Train Services Resume

After nearly two months of a total shutdown, the Indian Railways opened up its services again on 12 May with limited passenger trains.

Even as it brought some relief to the stranded citizens, the reopening didn't go without hiccups. Indian Railways wasn't nearly prepared to handle the sheer number of passengers, who are all desperate to go back home.

As the bookings opened up on the IRCTC website, approximately 30,000 tickets got booked within three hours and the website eventually crashed from a huge surge in user traffic.

Moreover, the train tickets were unaffordable for the economically weaker sections, as only AC coaches which have higher fares were allowed to carry passengers.

