Poetry of Hope That Tells Us to ‘Hang in There’ Amid Chaos
In these times, when a global crisis continues to exert enormous pressure on countries' healthcare systems, a lot of us might feel anxious and uncertain about the future.
And when we find ourselves amidst all the noise, of news reports, overwhelming facts and numbers, it’s easy to feel a sense of despair and hopelessness.
Here are some of the ashaar – from Ahmad Faraz to Faiz – which will give you the warmth of hope, that we all are in need of these days.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)