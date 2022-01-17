With No Replacement in Sight, Was Kohli's Test Captaincy Exit Premature?
With no clear successor in sight, was Kohli’s decision premature? And the big question, who will replace him?
In his resignation note for test captain, Virat Kohli said, “I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team."
With no successor deemed fit to replace him, Kohli’s sudden step down as captain leaves the men in blue in a lurch. While names like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant are in the headlines, no one seems to be the right fit. And with just over a month left for India to start the Sri Lanka series, the empty captaincy seat does put some serious questions on the BCCI’s plate.
So with no clear successor in sight, was Kohli’s decision premature? Should he have waited for longer and nurtured his replacement? And the big question is, who will replace him? Will it be Rohit Sharma, who has already taken reigns of T20 and ODI formats or someone young like KL Rahul?
Joining me today to discuss the same is our regular guest and friend of the show, cricket analyst and commentator, Chandresh Narayanan.
