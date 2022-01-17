With No Replacement in Sight, Was Kohli's Test Captaincy Exit Premature?

In his resignation note for test captain, Virat Kohli said, “I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team."

With no successor deemed fit to replace him, Kohli’s sudden step down as captain leaves the men in blue in a lurch. While names like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant are in the headlines, no one seems to be the right fit. And with just over a month left for India to start the Sri Lanka series, the empty captaincy seat does put some serious questions on the BCCI’s plate.