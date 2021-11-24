With a Potential Ban on Cryptocurrency, What Should You Do With Your Investment?

An unregulated market so far, for the past few months, the Centre has been dropping hints regarding its intent on regulating cryptocurrency in India. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a recent speech at Sydney Dialogue said that the “democratic countries need to work together on cryptocurrency and ensure that it does not end up in the wrong hands.”

But with reportedly 10 crore retail investors in the crypto market, how can a ban impact India’s crypto market? What is the Centre’s concerns regarding cryptocurrencies? And if you are an investor, what should you do with your investment?

For this, we spoke with former finance Secretary of India Subhash Garg and Naimish Sanghvi, the CEO of CoinCrunch, a crypto news platform. Tune in!