Podcast | Why Faiz Gifted Noor Jehan ‘Mujhse Pehli Si...’

Why Faiz Gifted Noor Jehan 'Mujhse Pehli Si...'
Fondly remembered and regarded with a ‘Madam’ prefixed to her name, Noor Jehan was perhaps one of the earliest stars of Hindi cinema. She later migrated to Pakistan.
The cleft-chinned darling of the newly-formed Pakistan, Jehan was not just a singer and an actor admired by her audience. She was also respected by the great poets and artistes of both the countries.
Why Faiz was quick to partially give up one of his works for Jehan.
Why Dilip Kumar has always had a reverential respect for 'Madam', his Jugnu co-star, and why there was only a deep sense of affection and respect instead of any competitive rivalry between the two Queens of Melody, Lata Mangeshkar and Jehan.
Catch all this and more in this special podcast on Noor Jehan.
