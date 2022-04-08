What’s Next for Imran Khan if He's Ousted As Pakistan's Prime Minister?

All is not well for Imran Khan as he faces an unprecedented no-confidence motion against him in the Pakistan National Assembly on 9 April.

The chess pieces were set for what seemed like a sure ouster by the country’s Opposition on 29 March, after it had collected 197 votes – 25 more than the required 172 – for winning the motion in the 342-member house.

However, Khan swiped away at the pieces with some help from Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, who dismissed the no-confidence motion, calling it “unconstitutional”, and then discontinued the session. Minutes later, Khan blindsided the Opposition again, this time advising President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly.