What to Expect From the Big 2022 IPL Auction?

How will the auction process take place? The bidding starts with which players? Tune in!

Mendra Dorjey Sahni
590 players in the auction list, 217 spots up for grabs, 48 players at the Rs 2 crore base price and once again, a 10 team IPL, but this time for good.

There’s just so much to look forward to at the 2022 IPL auction that’s taking place on 12 and 13 February in Bengaluru and our episode today gets you the complete lowdown on what to expect.

How will the auction process take place? The bidding starts with which players? Which uncapped players could make it big and also, why is Jofra Archer in the auction if he’s injured?

Joining me today to unpack this is sports analyst and commentator Chandresh Narayanan. Tune in!

Explaining the 'Mega' in Indian Premier League 2022 Auctions

