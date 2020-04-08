Did Workshops With Imtiaz Ali: Vijay and Aaditi on Netflix’s ‘She’
On the latest episode of ‘OffScreen’, actors Vijay Varma and Aaditi Pohankar, who are currently in Netflix’s She written by Imtiaz Ali, talk about playing a drug dealer and cop respectively, filming tough scenes and why this is a different setup for Imtiaz.
“I rehearsed a lot with Imtiaz sir for almost two months. We did readings, constructive workshops and everyone was well aware of each other’s parts. We knew each other and had the script ready,” said Aaditi, who plays an undercover cop on the show.
Talking about his character, Vijay said, “It was repulsive and at the same time magnetic in a strange way when I heard the part. And I was just floored that it came from Imtiaz Ali’s mind. Yeah so different from anything we’ve seen from him.”
Vijay has also signed on to projects with Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar, and joked about how now he’s on all platforms. “I’m thankful to Gully Boy because suddenly people who didn’t give attention to what I had to offer are really paying attention to what I have to offer. At the same time, I’m also really in the thick of things and am enjoying being in this creative process. I have no life left other than work.”
Producer: Nandakumar Rammohan
Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
