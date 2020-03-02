Has US-Taliban ‘Peace Deal’ Failed Even Before it Could Take Off?

The Afghan government has thrown a wrench in the United States' plan to negotiate peace with the Taliban. A carefully brokered ‘peace deal’ has fallen apart, and the Taliban has said they will resume operations against Afghan forces.

US signed an agreement with the Taliban on 29 February which hoped to end the US-Taliban war in Afghanistan that’s lasted nearly 20 years now.

But the peace agreement has already hit a roadblock, from none other than the Afghan government.

According to the deal, the US would remove its troops from Afghanistan and Taliban was supposed to cut ties with Al-Qaeda and other terror outfits, which have terrorised Afghanistan and other countries for nearly two decades.

The Afghan government, which wasn’t a part of this deal, was also SUPPOSED to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners in exchange for around a 1,000 prisoners held by the militant outfit.

But barely 24 hours after the deal was signed and the world watched, Afghanistan said it WOULDN’T release the prisoners as per the deal. And soon after, the Taliban said they would resume operations against Afghan forces.

So what happens now? Will the US-Taliban agreement work? And what is the history of the conflict in Afghanistan over the past forty years?

Let’s find out.