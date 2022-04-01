Understanding Significance of AFSPA Being Lifted & Assam-Meghalaya Peace Pact

In a significant move, the Centre on 31 March reduced the footprint of the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from several parts of Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur.

This decision is significant as the calls for repealing the Act have been growing louder over the past decade. The Act, which has been termed draconian and unconstitutional by many, gives sweeping powers to the armed forces beyond the authority of the police in 'disturbed areas' to maintain public order. And the northeast has been living under the shadow of this law for 60 long years.

While the move has been hailed by the CMs of the northeastern states as "historic," activists and experts still question the existence of the colonial Act and its use.