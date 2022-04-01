Understanding Significance of AFSPA Being Lifted & Assam-Meghalaya Peace Pact
In today's episode, we discuss both these relevant news events from the northeast. Tune in!
In a significant move, the Centre on 31 March reduced the footprint of the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from several parts of Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur.
This decision is significant as the calls for repealing the Act have been growing louder over the past decade. The Act, which has been termed draconian and unconstitutional by many, gives sweeping powers to the armed forces beyond the authority of the police in 'disturbed areas' to maintain public order. And the northeast has been living under the shadow of this law for 60 long years.
While the move has been hailed by the CMs of the northeastern states as "historic," activists and experts still question the existence of the colonial Act and its use.
But there is another big news emerging out of the northeast – the new pact that has been signed by the chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya to resolve a part of their five-decade-old boundary dispute.
The dispute has resulted in several flare-ups between the two states. However, Opposition leaders are calling this a "piecemeal resolution" and that the agreement is almost like "an imposition."
First, we speak about the significance of the removal of the AFSPA with Manipuri activist Irom Sharmila, who had ended her 16-year fast against the AFSPA in 2016, Chitra Ahanthem, a freelance journalist based out of New Delhi, and Rajeev Bhattacharya, a senior journalist in Guwahati.
And then, to understand the political significance of the Assam-Meghalaya peace pact, we speak to Patricia Mukhim, editor of the Shillong Times.
