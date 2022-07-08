Nobody Signs You Because You Are Somebody's Child or Brother: Sanjay Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor will soon make her big Bollywood debut. So, we asked him about the excitement as another Kapoor enters the entertainment industry, and do they have it easy?

In this episode of Itni Starry Baatein, Sanjay Kapoor recalls the ups and downs of his career, the prep that went behind Shanaya's debut and all about his experience of working in OTT.

Tune in!