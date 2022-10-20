Podcast: Do I Like Ammu?
Soundarya Athimuthu reviews Aishwarya Lekshmi-starrer Ammu.
Ammu is a social drama which tells the story of a simple and happy girl and what happens when she gets stuck in an abusive marriage. While this subject has been explored in many movies in the recent past, the authenticity and powerful dialogues set this Aishwarya Lekshmi-starrer film apart.
Tune in to listen to my full review.
There is a parallel story about a prisoner on parole, Prabhu which I think is very intelligently placed. This character, played by Bobby Sinha, is very much like Ammu who is escaping Ravi's egoistic toxic masculinity.
