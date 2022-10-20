ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast: Do I Like Ammu?

Soundarya Athimuthu reviews Aishwarya Lekshmi-starrer Ammu.

Soundarya Athimuthu
Ammu is a social drama which tells the story of a simple and happy girl and what happens when she gets stuck in an abusive marriage. While this subject has been explored in many movies in the recent past, the authenticity and powerful dialogues set this Aishwarya Lekshmi-starrer film apart. 

Tune in to listen to my full review.

Still from Ammu

Photo Credit: YouTube

There is a parallel story about a prisoner on parole, Prabhu which I think is very intelligently placed. This character, played by Bobby Sinha, is very much like Ammu who is escaping Ravi's egoistic toxic masculinity.
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

