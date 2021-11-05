What Challenges Lie Ahead for Rahul Dravid as the New Men's Cricket Coach?

The T20 World Cup may not be going as we expected but there is light at the end of this tunnel with Rahul Dravid waiting for the Indian men’s cricket team to take over as the new coach.

Dravid has come on board on a two-year contract and his first assignment with be the home series against New Zealand starting 17 November. But how did a man, who made it pretty clear that he didn’t want the job, get selected for it?



To discuss Dravid's new appointment, what he brings to the table, and the challenges, I am joined today by senior sports journalist and cricket commentator, Chandresh Narayanan. Tune in!