Is India's T20 Campaign Coming to an End After Defeat Against New Zealand?

A 10 wicket thrashing at the hands of Pakistan followed by an 8 wicket loss to New Zealand and pre-tournament favourites India are staring at a dangerously early exit from the 2021 T20 World Cup.



Yes, the Men in Blue are not yet out of the tournament, but their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals went from bad to worse on Sunday, 31 October, and what's more—their fate no longer rests in their own hands. Only two teams qualify from the two groups at the T20 World Cup and with Pakistan on a winning-spree, they are set to book the first spot.

Meaning, it will come down to India, New Zealand, and maybe even Afghanistan, fighting for that second spot.