Why Harnaaz Sandhu Winning the Miss Universe Crown is a Big Deal

A billion dreams came true as Chandigarh-born Harnaaz Sandhu was announced as the winner of the 70th edition of the coveted Miss Universe pageant early on Monday, 13 December.

The 21-year-old diva edged 80 other women from around the world and brought the crown home, 21 years after Lara Dutta won the title in 2000.

Sandhu is not new to pageantry, she was previously crowned Miss Diva 2021, Femina Miss India Punjab 2019, and was even placed in the Top 12 of the Femina Miss India in 2019.

In today’s episode of The Big Story, we look at her journey with the help of Bharat Gupta, her fashion director for Miss Universe, Abhishek Sharma, one of her stylist. You will also hear from Harnaaz’s elder brother Harnoor on her historic win.