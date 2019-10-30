From Bai to Begum, the Life of ‘Mallika-e-Ghazal’ Begum Akhtar
Tune in to a special podcast on Begum Akhtar, the soulful singer who enthralled millions with her voice.
Begum Akhtar is a star who needs to be celebrated for her bold music.
In this special podcast, The Quint’s Fabeha Syed caught up with writer Yatinder Mishra who has compiled his research on the classical singer in his book – Akhtari. He also explains how tawaifs or courtesans played a huge part in teaching mannerisms to children of their elite neighbourhood, how the stigma of being a tawaif was washed away when she married an Oxford educated lawyer, and how a compromise in her marriage made her very sick.
(This podcast has been republished from The Quint’s archives to mark Begum Akhtar’s birth anniversary on 7 October. It was originally published in 2019.)
