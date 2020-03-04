28 Cases of Coronavirus in India: How Can You Protect Yourself?

At least 28 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in India. As of this podcast’s recording, the health ministry confirmed that there was one case in Delhi, six in Agra, one in Telangana and three in Kerala. Besides this, 16 Italian tourists and their Indian driver have been quarantined in Manesar,

With each day, the number of suspected cases is rising. India is now scrambling to screen, identify and isolate any cases of the virus that may have gone undetected.

Meanwhile, globally, the novel coronavirus or the disease it causes – COVID-19 – has resulted in at least 3,131 deaths, and infected over 92,300 people.

So is India prepared for COVID-19? What should you believe and what you shouldn’t about the coronavirus outbreak? And what steps can you take to keep you and your families safe? Tune in to The Big Story to find out.