'Mentally, Physically Exhausted': Doctors Speak on NEET PG Counselling Protests

Protests and sloganeering by resident doctors from across medical colleges and hospitals in Delhi have been reverberating for the past month over the delay in the NEET PG counselling process.

And the reason why this counselling process is important is because nearly 44,000 doctors, which are assigned by the counselling process every year, have been left in the lurch for almost 12 months now. And with no new staff, only two-thirds of medical staff has been available at government and state-run hospitals, in a pandemic.

On 27 December, a protest by the Federation of Resident Doctors Association or FORDA near ITO Post Office in Delhi met with a wall of police personnel, where videos shared on social media showed the police dragging and detaining several doctors.