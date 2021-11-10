How Will Rohit Sharma Fare as T20 Captain in New Zealand Series?

On the heels of an early exit from the 2021 T20 World Cup, the BCCI has announced the T20 squad for the New Zealand series starting 17 November, with the baton of captaincy being passed to Rohit Sharma.

Alongside, as his deputy is KL Rahul and the new coach Rahul Dravid. But what has also been making headlines is the induction of fresh faces in the squad and the many senior players being put on rest, notably Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Hardik Pandya.

The new squad includes freshers like Venkatesh Iyer, who made his mark in the 2021 IPL in Dubai, Avesh Khan, and Harshal Patel.