Food Addiction: Are You Addicted to Food? How Can You Get Help?

Do you feel guilty or ashamed after you eat some foods? Do you hide what you eat or how much you eat from people? Do you ever stuff yourself till you’re full and still keep eating?

If you said yes to any of these questions, you, or someone you know, might be suffering from food addiction.

What’s food addiction?

It’s an addiction to junk food that’s as strong as drug addiction and as damaging, if not more.

Like any addiction, food addiction can kill you prematurely by causing obesity, heart disease, high cholesterol and a range of lifestyle disorders… and if it doesn’t kill you, it makes you miserable by taking from you slowly till you’re left a shell of your former self.

On this podcast, I document my own struggle with food addiction, and how I try to cope with it on a daily basis.