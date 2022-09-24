ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast: Do I Like Jamtara Season 2?

In this episode of Do I Like It, host Pratikshya Mishra will tell you do they like Jamtara Season 2.

Pratikshya Mishra
Published
Podcast
1 min read

Jamtara is back with another season of scams (within scams), stellar performances, and a gripping storyline. In this episode of Do I Like It, host Pratikshya Mishra will tell you how the show's second season fares and do they like it?

Tune in!

Also Read

'Do I Like It?' New Podcast Series From The Quint

'Do I Like It?' New Podcast Series From The Quint
ADVERTISEMENT

The show's acting performances are brilliant, but the show-stealer is Seema Pahwa as Bua ji, who aids Gudiya in her political campaign and is as shrewd, if not more, than Brajesh.

The music, dialogues and cinematography work in its favour, with a few misses but build up on the revenge-driven storyline.

So, should you be making this show your weekend binge?

Tune in to find out!

Also Read

Podcast: Dev Anand And His 'Andaz-e-Bayaan' in Urdu

Podcast: Dev Anand And His 'Andaz-e-Bayaan' in Urdu
ADVERTISEMENT

Do I like It? is a Quint production where we review anything and everything under then sun, and answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×