ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast: Do I Like Tamannaah's 'Babli Bouncer'?

In this episode, Soundarya tells us what she liked in Tamannaah's Babli Bouncer, and what she didn't like as much.

Soundarya Athimuthu
Published
Podcast
2 min read

Madhur Bhandarkar's Babli Bouncer attempts to make a young woman from a Haryana village on the outskirts of Delhi to believe that her life’s purpose can be more than finding a prince charming and serving as a birth machine to his children.

In this episode of Do I Like It, Soundarya Athimuthu tells us what she liked in 'Fantastic' Tamannaah's Babli Bouncer, and what she didn't like as much.

Also Read

Podcast: Do I Like Jamtara Season 2?

Podcast: Do I Like Jamtara Season 2?
ADVERTISEMENT

Poster of Tamannaah's film Babli Bouncer

(Photo: BollywoodMDB)

The film touches upon gender, class, and privilege, digging into what it takes to love someone, simply seeing who they are and not their pretence to fit into societal standards.

Tamannaah stuns us by perfectly acing the physicality of a female bouncer.

Saurabh Shukla shines in an interestingly layered father's role – a well-meaning dad who is semi-progressive, dangling to find a middle ground between societal judgements, and his daughter’s dreams. Sahil Vaid scores with his innocent charm as an understanding best friend.

Babli Bouncer is streaming on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

Also Read

Podcast: Dev Anand And His 'Andaz-e-Bayaan' in Urdu

Podcast: Dev Anand And His 'Andaz-e-Bayaan' in Urdu
ADVERTISEMENT

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

Also Read

Podcast: Why This Kerala Woman Won't Stop Fighting For Interfaith Couples

Podcast: Why This Kerala Woman Won't Stop Fighting For Interfaith Couples

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Movie Review   Tamannaah Bhatia   Hotstar 

ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Ahamad Fuwad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×