Podcast: Do I Like Tamannaah's 'Babli Bouncer'?

Madhur Bhandarkar's Babli Bouncer attempts to make a young woman from a Haryana village on the outskirts of Delhi to believe that her life’s purpose can be more than finding a prince charming and serving as a birth machine to his children.

In this episode of Do I Like It, Soundarya Athimuthu tells us what she liked in 'Fantastic' Tamannaah's Babli Bouncer, and what she didn't like as much.