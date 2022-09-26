Podcast: Do I Like Tamannaah's 'Babli Bouncer'?
In this episode, Soundarya tells us what she liked in Tamannaah's Babli Bouncer, and what she didn't like as much.
Madhur Bhandarkar's Babli Bouncer attempts to make a young woman from a Haryana village on the outskirts of Delhi to believe that her life’s purpose can be more than finding a prince charming and serving as a birth machine to his children.
In this episode of Do I Like It, Soundarya Athimuthu tells us what she liked in 'Fantastic' Tamannaah's Babli Bouncer, and what she didn't like as much.
The film touches upon gender, class, and privilege, digging into what it takes to love someone, simply seeing who they are and not their pretence to fit into societal standards.
Tamannaah stuns us by perfectly acing the physicality of a female bouncer.
Saurabh Shukla shines in an interestingly layered father's role – a well-meaning dad who is semi-progressive, dangling to find a middle ground between societal judgements, and his daughter’s dreams. Sahil Vaid scores with his innocent charm as an understanding best friend.
Babli Bouncer is streaming on DisneyPlus Hotstar.
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?
Now ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?
