Podcast: Do I Like Chup – Revenge of the Artist?

In this episode, our host Prateek Lidhoo talks about Chup and how its director R Balki views film criticism.

Prateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read

What happens when a film-maker starts killing film critics? Now that's the ultimate revenge of the artist. In this episode, our host Prateek Lidhoo talks about Chup and how its director R Balki views film criticism

Film Poster: Chup –Revenge of the Artist

(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

