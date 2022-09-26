Podcast: Do I Like Chup – Revenge of the Artist?
In this episode, our host Prateek Lidhoo talks about Chup and how its director R Balki views film criticism.
What happens when a film-maker starts killing film critics? Now that's the ultimate revenge of the artist. In this episode, our host Prateek Lidhoo talks about Chup and how its director R Balki views film criticism.
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?
Now ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?
