Jury is Still Out on Plasma Therapy as a Treatment for COVID-19
Plasma therapy is the latest experiment that has picked up steam as a potential treatment for COVID-19. It’s not exactly a new technique, but one without conclusive evidence.
The ICMR has launched a national level study through randomised controlled trials. Several Indian states have shown a keen interest in considering plasma therapy treatment for coronavirus positive patients. Recovered patients have also been eager to donate plasma for this experiment.
So, even as this treatment gains traction, the jury is still out on how effective it can be and whether or not it poses a risk to patients.
What is plasma therapy and how much do we know of its successes and failures? Tune in to The Big Story!
