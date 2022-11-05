ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast: Do I Like Phone Bhoot?

It won't give you much to take away when you leave the theatre but will keep you entertained for its runtime.

Pratikshya Mishra
Published
Podcast
1 min read

Very clearly inspired by the Ghostbusters from Hollywood, Phone Booth is a true 'desi' film, ripe with references from the actors' other characters, Hindi films at large and even advertisements. It won't give you much to take away when you leave the theatre but will keep you entertained for its runtime, for sure. 

Tune in to listen to my full review!

Also Read

Podcast: Do I Like Manoj Bajpayee's Gali Guleiyan?

Podcast: Do I Like Manoj Bajpayee's Gali Guleiyan?
ADVERTISEMENT

Still from Phone Bhoot 

Photo Credit: IMDb

Sometimes Siddhant and Ishaan seem to forget that they need to push everything up to a 100 and that’s when the film actually works.
Also Read

Podcast: Do I Like Midnights by Taylor Swift?

Podcast: Do I Like Midnights by Taylor Swift?
ADVERTISEMENT

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

Also Read

Podcast: Do I Like Double XL?

Podcast: Do I Like Double XL?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Phone Bhoot   Katrina Kaif   Movie Reviews 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×