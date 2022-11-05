Podcast: Do I Like Phone Bhoot?
It won't give you much to take away when you leave the theatre but will keep you entertained for its runtime.
Very clearly inspired by the Ghostbusters from Hollywood, Phone Booth is a true 'desi' film, ripe with references from the actors' other characters, Hindi films at large and even advertisements. It won't give you much to take away when you leave the theatre but will keep you entertained for its runtime, for sure.
Tune in to listen to my full review!
Sometimes Siddhant and Ishaan seem to forget that they need to push everything up to a 100 and that’s when the film actually works.
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?
Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?
Podcast: Do I Like Double XL?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast
Topics: Phone Bhoot Katrina Kaif Movie Reviews
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.